P.V Sindhu beats Ongbamrungphan to clinch Swiss Open title

Ace Indian shuttler P.V Sindhu clinched the women’s singles title in the 2022 Swiss Open, beating Thailand’s Busanan Ongramrungphan in the final at the St Jakobshalle arena, here on Sunday.

Double Olympic medallist registered a 21-16, 21-8 win over Ongramrungphan in 49 minutes to claim the Super 300 crown. This was her second title of the year after winning the Syed Modi International in January.

Ranked seventh in the badminton world rankings, she went into the final with a 15-1 head-to-head record over world No 11 Ongramrungphan.

The match ebbed and flowed in the early exchanges, with both shuttlers fighting for every point. While the Indian ace relied on her big smashes, Busanan was effective with her perfectly placed cross-court shots, especially near the net.

The first mid-game break saw Sindhu take a narrow two-point lead. She managed to break away late into the opening game after the Thai made a series of unforced errors.

However, the second game was in complete contrast to the first, with Sindhu racing to a big 11-2 lead. Busanan provided little resistance in the remainder of the game as Sindhu clinched the title with ease.