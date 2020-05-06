Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who has not played white-ball cricket for India since February 2018, is confident about making a return to the limited-overs set up.

“It’s all about being positive. I want to do well for my country in all formats. I have belief in myself,” Rahane, who was named brand ambassador of the English Language Speech Assistant mobile application, said during an online press conference as quoted by PTI.

You never know what the future has in store for you. This lockdown has taught us to be more patient, believe in my routines and I am confident, the end result will be great,” Rahane said.

After making his international debut in a T20I against England in August 2011, he played his first ODI in the same series. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai continued to be an integral part of the limited-overs team for the next few years but went out of contention since 2018.

In 90 ODIs, Rahane scored 2,962 runs at an average of 35 which fetched him three centuries and 24 50+ scores. His T20I numbers include 375 runs with one half-century.

Had normal times prevailed, the 31-year-old would have plied his trades with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended till further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On return of cricket after the novel coronavirus situation gets better, Rahane said the cricketers would need at least a month of training before returning to the cricket field.

“We would be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game. I am missing my batting. But obviously, cricket should only start when we get a vaccine to fight the virus,” he said.