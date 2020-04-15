With the whole world fighting the coronavirus pandemic forcing the IPL 2020 to be deferred “indefinitely”, former India batsman VVS Laxman wants the cash-rich league to kick off the cricket calendar once the situation returns to normalcy.

Notably, the 13th edition of the IPL has been “indefinitely” postponed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of the current nationwide lockdown till May 3.

The IPL was originally scheduled to be held between March 29 and May 24, but was postponed initially till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I just hope that everything is normal, and no one is in danger. And once that happens, I am sure the IPL should kick off the cricket calendar,” said Laxman on Star Sports 1 show Cricket Connected.

The virus has claimed more than 370 lives in India so far along with infecting over 11,500.

The window options to organise an IPL this year includes the September and early October before the World T20 in Australia or hosting the mega event at the expense of the World T20 if the ICC, Cricket Australia and other stakeholders are all in agreement.

Laxman believes that the IPL could work as a precursor to the World T20.

“I think some of the cricket boards will be encouraging the fact that IPL is a big tournament, and everyone acknowledges that. And just before the World Cup it will set the tone for a hectic cricket season,” the veteran added.