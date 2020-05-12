It was 12 May 2019 when Indian Premier League (IPL) giants Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to lift their fourth title – most by any team in the history of the mega event.

Walking down memory lane, MI shared a video on social media wherein team’s skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen lifting the trophy.

Still holding the trophy close to our hearts. On this day in 2019, we made it 4 titles in the IPL.

Lasith Malinga had delivered the killer blow as MI defeated bitter rivals CSK by one run to lift a record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in a rip-roaring final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

With two runs needed off the final delivery, Malinga executed a slower yorker to perfection, trapping Shardul Thakur (2) right in front of the sticks and making Shane Watson’s valiant 80 go in vain.

Unbeaten 41 off 25 from Kieron Pollard and 17-ball 29 from Quinton de Kock helped Mumbai post a modest total of 149/8 after opting to bat.

Chasing 150 for victory, Watson carried Chennai’s hopes with a belligerent 80 off 59 balls, his innings laced with eight fours and four sixes. But this was not enough as MI inched CSK in the nail-biting encounter.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was declared the Player of the Match for returning figures of 2 for 14.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 149/8 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 41 not out, Quinton de Kock 29; Deepak Chahar 3/26, Imran Tahir 2/23) defeated Chennai Super Kings: 148/7 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 80, Jasprit Bumrah 2/14) by 1 run.