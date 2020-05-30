It was 30 May 2014 when former India and then Kings XI Punjab opener Virender Sehwag had scored the highest IPL score of his career.

It was KXIP against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the virtual semifinal (Qualifier 2) of the 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The swashbuckling batsman had taken the CSK bowlers to the cleaners, scoring 122 off 58 balls which was laced with 12 fours and eight sixes.

Sehwag’s heroics accompanied by David Miller’s 19-ball 38 saw KXIP set a target of 227 for CSK in their stipulated quota of 20 overs.

In reply, India and CSK star Suresh Raina played a scintillating 25-ball 87-run knock, but the innings went in vain as CSK eventually lost the match by 24 runs.

CSK lost Faf du Plessis (0) when their score was just 1. It was then when Raina entered the ground and the rest is history.

The southpaw smashed the KXIP bowlers all over the park with the help of 12 fours and six half-dozens, helping CSK score 100 runs in just six overs. He completed his half-century in just 16 balls.

But as fate would have it, Raina got run out after that and KXIP got themselves in the driving seat.

CSK could score 202 runs at the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs and hence got eliminated from the league.