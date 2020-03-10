In the Ranji Trophy final encounter, happening between Saurashtra and Bengal in Rajkot, on-field umpire C Shamshuddin was ruled out on Tuesday for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy final after he was hit around the lower abdomen area on the first day of the titular clash between Bengal and Saurashtra.

Notably, Shamshuddin was not able to take the field on Day 2 after the pain of the blow he received on Day 1 aggravated overnight and he was forced to go for a check-up in a local hospital on Tuesday morning.

Post the incident, Shahmsuddin’s on-field partner Anantha Padmanabhan was the only one officiating in the middle for the first session on Day 2 as local umpire Piyush Khakar was given the responsibility of standing at square leg.

Post Lunch, S Ravi, who was the designated third umpire, joined Padmanabhan in the middle while Shamsuddin took charge of the third umpiring.

Notably, Shamshuddin’s replacement Yashwant Barde can only join Padmanabhan on day three of the Ranji Trophy final.

“Shamshuddin felt more pain in the night and went to the hospital in the morning for a check-up. He has been advised a week’s rest,” a Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.