Olympic Games: 249 boxers to compete in Paris 2024 identified as qualification period ends

Some 249 boxers – 125 male and 124 female – will compete in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as they made it for the mega event from around 2000 participants that took part in the various qualification competitions, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was informed on Thursday.

The Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU) on Thursday reported to the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Executive Board (EB) the successful completion of the qualification programme as part of an update on the qualification pathway and the Olympic boxing tournament. The PBU is conducting the event because the IOC has de-recognised the International Boxing Association (IBA) and stripped it of the right to organise competitions at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The IOC Executive Board was also informed that the last quota places were won at the second World Qualifying Tournament that ended in Bangkok, Thailand, earlier this month.

Advertisement

In all, 51 of the remaining Paris 2024 Olympic quota places (23 for women and 28 for men) were allocated across 13 Olympic boxing weight categories (6 for women and 7 for men) in the Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, the IOC informed in a release on Thursday.

The EB was also informed that the PBU has put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the integrity of the boxing tournaments for all boxers at the Paris Olympic Games. The IOC had conducted the boxing competitions at the Tokyo Olympics also.

Over 2,000 boxers from 172 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the Refugee Olympic Team, and Individual Neutral Athletes (former Russian and Belagus players) took part in the Boxing Road to Paris qualification series, totaling 2,115 bouts across seven tournaments in five continents over two years.

From this event, a total of 239 quota places were awarded. Nine Universality Places are to be confirmed at a later stage, and one additional place will be allocated to the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, completing the lineup of 249 boxers who will compete in the Paris 2024 boxing tournament.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 boxing tournament will run from July 27 to August 10 and will include 13 different weight categories (7 men’s and 6 women’s). The tournament will hosted in two venues — the preliminary phases and the first semifinals will be held at the North Paris Arena from July 27 to August 4, while the final phases of the tournament, including all gold medal matches, will take place at the Roland-Garros Stadium from August 6 to 10.