Olympic-bound wrestler Sumit Malik has failed dope test conducted by United World Wrestling (UWW) during the May 6-9 World Olympic qualifiers held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Delhi-based heavyweight wrestler Malik had won an Olympic quota place in men’s 125 kg freestyle event in Sofia.

In the semi-final, the Indian wrestler had defeated Jose Daniel Diaz of Venezuela 5-0 to set up a title clash with Russia’s Sergei Kozyrev. But he withdrew from the final due to an injury and got a silver.

The finalist in each weight category during the World Olympic qualifiers in Sofia were eligible to win quota places for Tokyo Olympics Games starting July 23.

Last month, Malik was also included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group.