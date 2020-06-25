Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has demanded more from the players despite a commendable victory of 3-0 over Sheffield United on Wednesday in the Premier League. Solskjaer said that the team need to score more goals and finish matches before the half time.

“We played some fantastic football at times. We should have been out of sight earlier. That’s the one criticism that I can come with: that we don’t go into half-time with a 100 per cent feeling that this is finished,” Solskjaer said as quoted on the official website of Manchester United.

“We played a very good second half as well, controlled it, dominated. When the opponent only has one shot on target all game, you know you’ve done some other stuff than playing well. We pressed well, we passed well and ran hard. But we need to score more goals early on, so we can rest,” he added.

Anthony Martial starred for United at the empty Old Trafford Stadium as he netted all the goals of the day and became the club’s first player to score a hat-trick since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

“I’m very pleased with Anthony’s development and he knows that we want him to do well and we work with him and the forwards all the time on finishing. Today, he got the rewards for the hard work he’s put in. His pressing goes unnoticed. I think, today, he was exceptional and, at Tottenham, the pressing he showed from the front was really good, so I’m very happy.

“The first goal was a vital one today and the way he turns and gets himself into a position to score from Marcus’s cross, I was very pleased with that one. Now he’s getting more and more into these positions. He had a great turn against Tottenham, which was a great save by [Hugo] Lloris, so Anthony is in good form,” the former Manchester United player explained.

About the midfield combination of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, the Norwegian manager said that French World Cup-winner was yet to get back to his best form. However, Solskjaer heaped praises on Bruno.

“Paul is still a bit away from his best form which is natural because that’s his first start since September and he’s been working hard, so hopefully there is more to come. I thought Bruno showed some quality in the game and it’s exciting to be working with talent like this,” he said.