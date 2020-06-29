Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking forward to his team’s FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea at Wembley.

Notably, United secured a place for themselves in the semi-fina with a 2-1 win over Norwich City in extra-time, before Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City also bagged wins.

While United will be up against Chelsea, City and Arsenal will face each other in the other semi-final. This would be the fourth successive FA Cup campaign in which United would face Chelsea.

“We’ve had lots of games at Wembley against them and, of course, we’ve had quite a few cup games against them in the last couple of seasons as well,” Solskjaer told MUTV, ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash at Brighton & Hove Albion.

“They’re a team that will know a lot about us and they’re a team we know a lot about too. We’re looking forward to being at Wembley, any team who you draw there would be a top team anyway. I can’t wait, it’s been a while,” he said as quoted on Manchester United’s official website.

This would be the 17th time that the clubs would meet in FA Cup. While United have won nine of these battles, Chelsea have ended up on the winning side as many as five times. Two matches have ended in draws.

When asked if he was feeling confident ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Solskjaer said, “Of course we are. One, we’ve played quite a few good games against them lately and we know that we’re competitive and have done really well against them and two, we have some really good momentum, we are building that and we’re in good form.”

“The players are getting fitter and fitter and improving. The games are coming thick and fast and of course when you go to Wembley you know that a place in the final is at stake so we’re going to go for it.”