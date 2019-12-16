The remaining four English teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League were involved in a part of a tricky round of 16 draw on Monday as both Liverpool and Manchester City were both handed Madrid challenge. While Liverpool will be up against Atletico Madrid, Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Among the other teams, Chelsea were drawn to play Bayern Munich and last season finalist Tottenham Hotspur will play Bayern Munich giants RB Leipzig.

Reigning Champions League winners Liverpool will play the first leg away in Madrid before returning to host Atletico in Anfield.

Manchester City will have to be ready for the Real Madrid challenge in the next round of the UEFA Champions League. City will host the second game.

Five-time Champions League winners Barcelona have been drawn against Napoli, Borussia Dortmund will play Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus will face Lyon.

Atalanta, who have qualified for the Champions League game for the first time, have been drawn against Valencia.

While the first leg of the competition is slated to be played on 18-19 February and 25-26 February, the second leg will be played on 10-11 March and 17-18 March.