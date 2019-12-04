Defending champions Bengaluru FC will travel to Pune to play Odisha FC with an aim to register full points and take the pole position in the league table of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Details

Date: December 4, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Preview

Odisha FC have had a roller coaster ride so far to be in the middle of the points table. With three draws, two defeats and one win, the newbies have earned only 6 points.

Given their four-match unbeaten run, Josep Gombau’s side will be confident of causing an upset today. However, it will be a herculean task against an opponent that haven’t lost a single game so far.

Also, Odisha will be hoping to create more chances as their possession-controlled game have proven enough for draws but not for victory.

“It is a beautiful game against Bengaluru, who are one of the strongest sides and the current champions of the ISL. I think it will be an interesting game because both teams play similar football. I am happy with the way we are preparing well for this game and the mentality of the team,” Gumbau was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will be still recovering from the shock of the late strike of Robin Singh which denied them full points against Hyderabad.

The Carles Cuadrat-managed side, too, have played a similar kind of football where they have dominated the proceedings throughout but failed to convert them into wins.

Goal scoring has also been a major problem for the Blues as other than Sunil Chhetri no one has looked to carry the midas touch. While they have conceded the least number of goals in this season, they have also scored the least among the top four in the league.

“Most of the games we were dominating. We have to finish those games well. We have not been good enough in certain aspects, and we have to work on that. I am not worried about not getting goals. Sunil is an experienced player. He is giving us solutions. Ashique and Udanta are young players and they are improving,” Cuadrat said.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Team News

Odisha FC: Defender Carlos Delgado remains doubtful after picking up the injury in Odisha FC’s last game against Chennaiyin FC. Rana Gharami is likely to replace him.

Bengaluru FC: Rahul Bheke, with his muscle problem, might sit out of today’s fixture. Albert Serran could step up in the defence alongside Juanan Gonzalez to tackle Odisha’s powerful striker Aridane Santana.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Since Odisha FC are a new team and are playing their first-ever ISL they have not had any outing against Bengaluru FC.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Prediction

We predict a 2-2 draw.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20 match on television?

The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2019-20 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.