Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble believes that the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies will be a challenge for the Indian bowlers and hence the latter need to come up with a good performance. He added that West Indies have a lot of power hitters who can demolish any bowling unit.

The Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners in the three T20Is and Kumble has warned Virat Kohli’s men to be beware of the hard-hitting ability of the West Indies batters in ODI series starting Sunday in Chennai.

“I’d like to see the bowling come through because against West Indies, it would yet be a challenge. They’re all-powerful hitters and it is going to be good surfaces and hence, you would want the bowling to come good,” Kumble said while speaking at Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live show.

Talking about the most-debated number four spot in the Indian batting line-up, Kumble suggested skipper Virat Kohli to stick with Shreyas Iyer.

“We have seen Shreyas Iyer’s quality and he has grown in stature so I would like him to be at number four,” he said.

Notably, Iyer has been in sublime touch in the limited overs format. In India’s two most recent ODIs which were in the Carribean Island the classy right-hander batted at number 5 and returned with knocks of 71 and 65, respectively.

Even in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh which India won 2-1, he played knocks of 22, 24* and 62, respectively, while batting at number four.

However, the Mumbaikar didn’t get a chance to bat enough in the three T20Is against the West Indies, which India clinched 2-1.