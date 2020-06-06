On-loan striker at Manchester United Odion Ighalo has revealed how it felt after he came to know that his club Shanghai Shenhua demanded his return. He also expressed his joy after his wish to stay at the Old Trafford was eventually chalked out between both the clubs.

“I was very worried it wasn’t going to happen. Shanghai wanted me to return because they know what I can do, and they believe in me so it was a bit difficult,” Ighalo was quoted as saying to Sky Sports News.

“But I want to thank them for agreeing to my wish to stay at Manchester United. I want to thank the manager Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) for pushing as well.”

Ighalo had initially signed a loan deal with United till May 31. Thus, his Chinese employers demanded his return as the top-flight football there is all set to resume in July.

However, with COVID-19 disrupting the English football season and nine rounds of game still left to be played in Premier League, United did not wish to release the Nigerian. They eventually reached an agreement with Shanghai Shenhua which will see Ighalo in England till the end of the 2019-20 season.

“It’s so hard to explain, but I still have the same feeling. I want to go every day to train with these young players and show what I can do. This is a great achievement for me to be at this club and I will never take it for granted.

“I’m going to be 31 soon and playing for United is something great for me. It is happening towards the last stage of my football career, which makes me feel even happier. That’s why I cherish every moment of being at this club,” the 31-year-old said.

Earlier this week when his stay was extended, Ighalo had called United “one of the biggest teams” in the world. “Seeing the club from the outside, Man United or Manchester United and all that, being inside, you know you’re playing for one of the biggest teams in the world.”

“Everything looks different inside it. The way they take care of you, the way the staff work there, everything. The younger lads and the way they work; they’re growing and maturing and getting into the team. And, especially, the hospitality as they make sure everything is 100 per cent okay. They check you, even if you’re at home, to see if you’re okay or you need anything,” he was quoted as saying on the official website of United.