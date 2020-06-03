Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has given an update on the injury of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford and said that both the players are training normally and have been working hard to regain full fitness.

“Everybody is looking good,” Ighalo said as quoted on the official website of Manchester United. “Running, working hard and playing football. Little two-a-sides and doing some ball work. Everyone is getting better and better.

“Everyone is back, even Paul is back training normally and Rashy is back training as normal. Everyone is training normally and training full and all that, so the squad is full and everyone is ready, I think.

“I can’t wait for the league to start again. I’m really looking forward to it. We did mention today there could be 15-16 games left before the season is finished and I know everybody should be ready because no matter who starts the game, we know everybody is going to take part in the games. So we have to be ready, physically and mentally, because everybody is going to get a chance. We’re working hard and I believe we’re going to do great,” the Nigerian added.

United’s highest scorer among current players and the most high profile player, Rashford and Pogba respectively, were sidelined before the footballing season was stopped amid the growing concerns of the situation caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Rashford had sustained a back injury in January but admitted in April that he was recovering well during the lockdown period.

Pogba, on the other hand, was at his usual best in United’s Premier League season opener against Chelsea before getting injured within the first 30 days. It took him nearly a month to be back against Rochdale in Carabao and Arsenal in Premier League.

But the World Cup-winner with France was sidelined again for another month. He made a solid comeback against Watford in the festive period before a surgery took him out again from which he is yet to make a comeback.