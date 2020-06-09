New Zealand Cricket got in touch with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) among others for potentially being a neutral venue for Test matches after the country declared itself coronavirus-free, Heath Mills, the head of the NZ Cricket Players Association, has said.

“I know there have been discussions. We have tours ourselves before Christmas and I suspect all that will roll out as usual.

“I could see New Zealand operating as a neutral venue, that’s a definite possibility. I know New Zealand cricket have been in contact with the ECB, and others, about the potential for that to happen this summer,” he told ‘I Newspaper’.

New Zealand has lifted almost all of its coronavirus restrictions after reporting no active cases in the country.

At midnight local time (12:00 GMT), all of New Zealand moved to level one, the lowest of a four-tier alert system, the BBC had reported on Monday.

“Nothing has been confirmed but I know there would be a willingness, certainly on the part of New Zealand, to do what it could.

“There are a few logistical issues, namely the number of grounds we have and the volume of cricket we can play in any one year.

“There are barriers and we’re not the best broadcast time-zone but I think in theory this could happen,” added Mills.

Meanwhile, the West Indies team arrived in Manchester on Tuesday ahead of their much-anticipated three-Test series against England scheduled to be played next month.

The series will mark the resumption of international cricket which has been on a standstill since March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the world.