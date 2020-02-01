In a recent update, the Indian team was on Saturday fined 40 per cent of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The fine sanctions were imposed by ICC match referee Chris Broad after Virat Kohli’s side was found to be two overs short of the scheduled target on Friday post taking into consideration the time allowances.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Earlier, on-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig and third umpire of the match Ashley Mehrotra had levelled the charges.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has also pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction. Since Kohli had accepted the sanction, there was no formal hearing needed.

India defeated New Zealand in the super over on Friday to extend their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series.