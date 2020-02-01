Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has now even been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He has, in fact, travelled to London for a review of his back injury by spinal surgeon James Allibone.

A media release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) states that Hardik was accompanied by National Cricket Academy (NCA) head physio Ashish Kaushik to the United Kingdom. Post his checkup in London he will reportedly undergo rehab at the NCA until he regains complete match fitness.

Earlier both Pandya and Bumrah had consulted Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam to undergo rehab post their injuries. This is because the duo had refused to move to the NCA.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made it very clear that all players must report to the NCA for their rehabilitation programme.

“I met Dravid (Rahul) yesterday, and we have put a system in place. The bowlers will have to go to the NCA. If anybody (else) has to treat them, they will have to come to NCA,” Ganguly had said as quoted by IANS.

“Whatever may be the reason, we will accommodate everything. We will also make sure the players are comfortable and they don’t feel left out or out of place. So, we will do it that way,” he added.

“We are going full throttle with the NCA. Construction work will start (at the new land) and it will be a state-of-the-art unit. In 18 months” time, if we are still there, you will see an NCA that will be spick and span,” he had further stated.

(With inputs from IANS)