After defeating the New Zealand side at their home 4-0, India will be up against the Kiwis for one final time in the 5 matches T20I series. The final match of the T20I series is scheduled to be played at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This is all set to be India’s first outing at this venue in the shortest format of the game. New Zealand, meanwhile, have played 6 encounters at this venue. The hosts will look to beat India in their first venue at this venue and head into the ODI series with a lot more confidence and momentum and save themselves from the embarrassment of a clean sweep.

On that other hand, the Men in Blue would look to continue their winning run in the series.

A total of 6 matches have been played at this venue

The Bay Oval Cricket Stadium has hosted as many as 6 T20Is at this venue. New Zealand have been part of all of them and have won four of the six matches played here. The Kiwis would look to win yet another match at this venue and add to their already impressive winning record at this venue.

New Zealand’s last win at this venue came two years ago. Post that, New Zealand and Pakistan had played a game at this venue in which the hosts had ended up on the losing side.

Batting-friendly wicket

Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval Stadium is known to be a batting-friendly one. In the first innings, the wicket is flat and the ball usually comes nicely on to the bat. However, in the second innings the pitch slows down a little bit and the players find it difficult to time their shots.

No team has ever won chasing at this venue

Records suggest that no team batting second has ever won a T20I at this venue. A total of 6 matches have been played here with one ending without a result. In the other 5 matches, team batting first has gone on to win the match.

243- the highest total at this venue

The venue is known for producing high-scoring matches. The top 4 highest totals at this venue all belong to the home team. The Black Caps’ biggest total here was 243 which they made in 2018 against West Indies. Other than that, the Kiwis have even made 190 plus totals a couple of times at this venue.

One batsman with 2 hundreds at this venue

Only one batsman has a century against his name at this venue and he is Colin Munro. The attacking left-handed batsman has reached the three-figure mark not once but twice in his career. He scored a brilliant 104 against West Indies in an innings decorated with 10 sixes.

He also scored 101 laced with 7 sixes against Bangladesh in a T20I fixture.