After defeating the Kiwis in four successive matches at their own home, India would now have to face New Zealand for the final match of the series at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval Cricket Stadium. This will be India’s first match at this venue.

On the other hand, New Zealand have participated in 6 matches at this venue, winning 4 of them. While the hosts would want to improve their already impressive record at this venue and save themselves from the embarrassment of a clean sweep.

However, given the way India have been playing, it seems highly unlikely that New Zealand would be able to save the last match.

Let us have a look at when and where to watch this much-anticipated encounter:

Where will the match be played?

The final T20I between New Zealand and India on Sunday, 2 February, will be played at the Bay Oval Cricket Stadium in Mount Maunganui.

When will the match be telecasted?

As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will be telecasted from 12:30 pm.

New Zealand vs India, 5th T20I: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch New Zealand vs India, 5th T20I match on television?

The New Zealand vs India, 5th T20I match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of New Zealand vs India, 5th T20I match?

The online streaming of New Zealand vs India, 5th T20I match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.