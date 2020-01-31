Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been rested in the ongoing fourth T20I between New Zealand and India at Wellington and is thus not part of the XI. Rohit, who was the hero of the last encounter, was rested to accommodate Sanju Samson in this match who had been warming the benches throughout the series.

Had Rohit taken the crease today, he would have played his 100th T20I innings becoming the first Indian to reach the feat.

Misses the opportunity to get to 100 T20I innings

Known as the Hitman, Rohit Sharma’s outing in the Wellington T20I at this venue could have been quite a memorable one for him as he could have played his 100th T20I innings. Rohit would have become the first Indian to achieve the feat. Following him on the list is former Indian captain MS Dhoni who has 85 innings against his name. A glimpse at the overall record suggests Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is at the very top with 105 innings against his name.

Only Indian to feature in 100 T20Is

Right-handed Indian opener Rohit Sharma is the only Indian to feature in 100 T2OIs. He has in fact played as many as 107 matches. To get to the top of the list, Rohit will have to play 7 more matches and displace Shoaib Malik from the top of that list. Other than Rohit and Shoaib, no other cricketer has played 100 T20Is.

Played his debut innings overseas

Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut as a 20-year-old in South Africa. His debut match was part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 against England. However, Rohit did not get to bat in his debut match. In the next match against South Africa, Rohit Sharma made a splendid half-century.