New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland.

Both the teams are unchanged; playing with the same XIs, who played in the first T20I.

Notably, India in the first T20I defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

“We are gonna have a bat. Obviously, it’s an used surface and there won’t be dew much. We wanna use the surface bat. It’s important that we execute our plans and put up a strong performance. We are playing the same team,” said Williamson after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli said: “We had a brilliant chase the other night and we wanted to field first. We were talking in the dug-out that had me and KL batted through, we would have won with two overs to spare. I think, it’s a gun wicket, they were looking good to get 230 at one stage, we came back well with the ball too in the last game. We are going in with the same team. We want to do better in the field. We can stop extra 10-15 runs.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah