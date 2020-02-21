Rain forced stumps on Day 1 of the first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

The day belonged to debutant Kyle Jamieson, who returned figures of 3 for 38, as India were left tottering at 122 for 5 before the heavens opened up and the game after tea was called off.

Earlier, after being put in to bat in rather difficult circumstances, which included overcast conditions and a fairly green track, the visitors never got the rhythm as they lost opener Prithvi Shaw (16) on a cheap score. Tim Southee was the one to square up the youngster on a beautiful outswinging delivery.

Before Cheteshwar Pujara, the new ‘wall’ of Indian Test team, and opener Mayank Agarwal could take India out of hot waters, Jamieson dismissed Pujara (11) – his first Test wicket.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who came in next, continued his poor run of form in the ongoing tour and was caught at first slip by Ross Taylor off the bowling of Jamieson. Kohli scored just two runs off seven deliveries and his wicket left India reeling at 40 for 3.

Rahane then joined hands with Agarwal and steadied the Indian ship. However, the latter fell to Trent Boult after a resilient 34. Hanuma Vihari disappointed as he could score only 7 before becoming the victim of Jamieson.

After this Rishabh Pant (10*) dug in his heels to give Rahane the much-needed support.

Brief Scores: 122/5 (Ajinkya Rahane 38*, Mayank Agarwal 34; Kyle Jamieson 3/38)