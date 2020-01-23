The Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli has said that as a leader his focus is not on the results but to take the legacy of the team forward as he iterated that results don’t determine the quality of a leader.

“One thing that I have done is I just focus on what I can do for the team and the vision that needs to be there to take the team forward,” Kohli was quoted as saying by IANS via stuff.co.nz.

Speaking ahead of the first Twenty-20 International on the tour of New Zealand, the skipper further said, “I don’t think leadership can always be determined by the results. It’s also about how you can get the team together and get the guys functioning under you as well, which I think Kane (Williamson) has done wonderfully well.”

“He has the respect of his teammates and he has the trust of his teammates, is what I can see, and he’s also a very, very smart cricketer,” he added.

The 31-year-old has often subjected to harsh criticism for failing to lead team India to an ICC title. Under him, the Men in Blue lost in the final of ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 to arch-rivals Pakistan. Their struggle in a major tournament continued as they bowed of the World Cup last year after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Williamson, who has been out of T20I cricket since last summer, will be marking his return to the shortest format against India. Ahead of the match, he said that he was fortunate to lead a group of cricketers who want to take the team in the right direction.

“I do feel fortunate to be leading such a great group of guys that share a similar passion, which is to keep moving this team forward. “The leadership thing is a collective approach … it is enjoyable and you do learn so much about yourself and about the team,” Williamson said.

India and New Zealand play the first T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Park in Auckland on January 24. The T20Is will be followed by a three-match ODI series and two Tests.