Riding on a superb 103 from Shreyas Iyer and a quick-fire 88 from KL Rahul on Wednesday, India scored 347 runs at the loss of 4 wickets in 50 overs against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl. The decision proved to be right at the beginning as India lost debutants Prithvi Shaw (20) and Mayank Agarwal (32), getting reduced to 54 for 2. However, skipper Virat Kohli (51) then joined hands with Iyer to stitch 102 runs for the third wicket.

After Kohli’s wicket, Iyer and Rahul added 136 runs for the fourth wicket and took India in a dominating position. Iyer departed after scoring the maiden century of his ODI career, including 11 fours and a six.

Rahul, however, continued butchering the Kiwi bowlers to see India reach a competitive total. His knock included 3 fours and 6 sixes. Kedar Jadhav’s 26 not out off 15 also helped India’s cause.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee scalped two wickets but conceded 85 runs in his 10 overs. Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi and Colin de Grandhomme claimed a wicket each.

Notably, wicketkeeper-batsman Latham is leading New Zealand in the first two ODIs against India in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is out due to shoulder injury.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah