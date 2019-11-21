Riding on half-centuries from Rory Burns, Joe Denly and Ben Stokes, England scored 241 runs at the loss of 4 wickets by stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand which started Thursday at the Bay Oval.

Stokes and Ollie Pope were at the crease on 67 and 18, respectively, when the play on Day 1 ended.

Earlier, England skipper Root won the toss and elected to bat. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley added 52 runs for the first wicket before all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme got the better of Sibley on the latter’s individual score of 22.

Joe Denly, who came in next to bat, then joined hands with Burns and the duo piled up 61 runs before the visitors lost two quick wickets. First, Burns became the second scalp of de Grandhomme who got the English batter caught by Tim Southee at his score of 52. After the wicket, Root didn’t stay long either as he became the first scalp of Neil Wagner, leaving the Three Lions in a spot at 120 for 3.

However, England’s World Cup hero Stokes, who came in next, batted sensibly with Denly to add 83 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter became the victim of Tim Southee on his individual score of 74 runs.

Pope and Stokes then played the last seven overs and denied the hosts of further wickets in the day.

Brief scores: England 241 for 4 at Stumps on Day 1 (Joe Denly 74, Ben Stokes 67*, Colin de Grandhomme 2 for 28)