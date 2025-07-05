Nupur storms into final, Abhinash Jamwal secures semi-final spot at World Boxing Cup 2025

India’s medal count at the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan 2025 continued to grow as Nupur (80+kg) advanced to the final, while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) secured his place in the semifinals on Friday.

Nupur delivered a dominant performance in her semifinal bout, defeating Turkey’s Seyma Dustaz 5:0 to secure a spot in the women’s 80+kg final. Earlier in the day, Abhinash Jamwal impressed in the men’s 65kg category, overcoming Rene Camacho of the USA with a unanimous decision win to move into the last four and guarantee himself a medal.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Phogat (65kg) and Anamika (51kg) saw their campaigns come to an end in the quarterfinals. Neeraj fought a close and spirited bout but went down 3:2 in a split decision.

With 10 pugilists in the semis and one in the final, India’s strong showing in Astana continues to gather momentum heading into the final stretch of the tournament.

Earlier in the tournament, Hitesh Gulia and Sakshi secured semi-final spots and guaranteed themselves podium finishes on Thursday. Hitesh, a gold medalist from the Brazil leg earlier this year, delivered a dominant 5:0 win over Kazakhstan’s Almaz Orozbekov in the men’s 70kg quarterfinal, ensuring another medal to his name. In the women’s 54kg category, Sakshi put on a composed display to beat Brazil’s Tatiana Regina de Jesus Chagas via unanimous decision.

They joined guaranteed medalists Minakshi (48kg) and Pooja Rani (80kg), as well as Sanju (60kg), who confirmed a podium for herself after advancing to the semifinals. Anamika (51kg) also remains in contention after reaching the quarters. With several medals guaranteed and more boxers still in the mix, Team India’s campaign in Astana continues to be one to remember.

During the Brazil-leg in April, the Indian contingent delivered an impressive performance in their first-ever outing at the Elite level international meet organised by World Boxing, bagging six medals, including a gold and a silver, at Foz Do Iguacu. Four Indian players bagged bronze medals, including Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg).

