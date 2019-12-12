On Wednesday night KL Rahul top-scored with a mesmerising knock of 91 runs off 56 balls and shared a 135-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma as India outplayed the West Indies by 67 runs in the series-deciding third T20I.

India, who were invited to bat first, scored a mammoth 240 for 3 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs as Rohit hit 71 off 34 balls and skipper Virat Kohli’s scored an unbeaten 70 that came off just 29 balls.

In reply, the West Indies could manage only 173 for 8 at the end of 20 overs despite skipper Pollard’s 39-ball 68.

“This will give us a lot of confidence as now we know what to do batting first,” said Rahul at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Notably, India’s record while batting first in T20Is has not been good, but the Men in Blue turned the table on Wednesday night with one of their best performances ever in the shortest format of the game.

“It’s obvious that our record batting first hasn’t been that great. Today was a great opportunity and I’m very happy that it came off,” said Rahul.

The World T20 is scheduled in October next year in Australia and Rahul said each game from here on will be important.

“Each game will be important and a learning lesson for us before the World Cup. Like any other format, once you are set, you want to carry on and know what shots to play. T20 has been kind and I try to do my best and give results for the team,” Rahul said.