In a recent development, it is now being reported that world number 1 Novak Djokovic is donating 1 million Euros to help his country fight the battle against COVID-19. Djokovic has gone on record claiming that the amount will be used for the buying “life-saving respirators and other sanitary equipment.”

“I wish to express my gratitude to all the medical staff across the world and in my native Serbia for helping everyone infected by the coronavirus,” said Djokovic as quoted by news agency IANS.

Notably, the 17-time Grand Slam Champion is stuck in Marbella, Spain where he is in self-quarantine and isolation.

“Unfortunately, more and more people are getting infected every day. My wife Jelena and I are putting together a plan how to best donate our resources to people in need,” he said.

“Our donation is one million euros for the purchase of ventilators and other medical equipment,” he added.

It is worth highlighting that Djokovic’s country Serbia has so far recorded 450 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. In addition, the dreaded virus has claimed at least 7 lives in the Serbian territory.

“The situation is very unpredictable. There is a lot of fear and panic and I understand that completely because there is so much suffering. My family and I are trying to stay as positive and high-spirited as possible in battling this impostor of a virus,” Djokovic stated.