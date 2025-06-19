Nothing changes for me, says Rishabh Pant ahead of first Test against England

As India braces for a much-anticipated five-match Test series against England starting June 20 at Headingley, vice-captain Rishabh Pant has made it clear that his approach to the game remains rock solid.

“Personally, I am in a good head space,” Pant said during a pre-match press conference. “Whenever I play cricket, I look to contribute from my side, be it batting, fielding, or wicket keeping. That is the kind of thought process with which I play cricket all the time, and nothing changes for me coming to England.”

Pant, who is set to continue at No. 5 in the batting order, also confirmed a major reshuffle — newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill will now bat at No. 4, stepping into the role left vacant by Virat Kohli’s retirement.

“I think there is still discussion going on, who’s going to play three,” Pant said. “But definitely four and five are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at number four, and I am going to stick to number five as of now.”

The No. 4 slot, held for decades by Indian batting greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, now falls to Gill, who will carry the weight of history while also leading India as Test captain for the first time in a full series.

Pant, who has shared the dressing room with Gill for several years, believes their off-field rapport will reflect positively in pressure situations. “Shubman and I have good camaraderie, especially off the field,” he said. “If you are good friends off the field, it eventually comes on the field. Me and him gel really well together. The kind of comfort zone we have with each other, I think that will be really special.”

With a new leadership group at the helm and several young faces likely to feature in the playing XI, India enters a fresh chapter in its Test journey. But for Pant, whose mindset is unwavering, the goal remains simple: contribute in every way possible.