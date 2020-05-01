Los Angeles Lakers ace player LeBron James on Thursday rubbished the reports stating some agents and team executives want the NBA to cancel the 2019-20 season.

Notably, the NBA remains suspended since March 12 after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true,” said James, four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion.

The star claimed that nobody is talking about the cancellation of the season and that he and his team are ready to play, once things return to normal.

“Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything,” he clarified.

A report in CNBC has claimed that Team executives have started feeling pressure and are frustrated with the lack of information from the league. The report also claimed that they are pushing for an outright cancellation of the season so that everyone can “focus on safely resuming play next season”.