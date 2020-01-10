After Shane Warne’s ‘Baggy Green’, which was put into auction to donate the amount in the Australian bushfires relief efforts, fetched up a whopping A$1,007,500 million on Friday, it was revealed on the auction website that the highly sought-after item was sold to ‘M.C. from Sydney’.

Speculation went rife that ‘M.C.’ were the initials of Warne’s former national teammate and close friend Michael Clarke. However, it has been revealed that it was not the former Australian captain but the CEO of Commonwealth Bank of Australia Matt Comyn who bought Warne’s Test cap.

“I am delighted that CBA has been able to secure Shane’s cherished Baggy Green cap,” Comyn said in a statement according to Cricket Australia’s digital platform cricket.com.au. Comyn has reportedly informed that the Baggy Green cap will be taken on a tour across Australia to raise further funds for the bushfire relief efforts.

“This has not only raised another $1 million for bushfire relief, it will also enable us to raise further funds for the bushfire appeal as the cap commences a fundraising tour across the country before retiring as a permanent exhibit at the Bradman Museum in Bowral to be enjoyed by all Australians and cricket fans,” Comyn said.

“I want to thank and commend Shane for giving up one of his most cherished possessions for such an important cause. He has demonstrated the same Aussie spirit we are seeing across the country with acts of generosity and dedication throughout this disaster as communities rally to support each other,” he further added.

Australia’s highest Test wicket-taker sold his Baggy Green through an online auction, with 100 per cent of the proceeds dedicated to bushfire victims. Warne, who wore his baggy green cap from 1992 to 2007, played 145 Tests for his national team and scalped 708 wickets.

In the continuing Australian bushfires, at least Twenty-seven people were killed, thousands have been made homeless and thousands of others have had to evacuate repeatedly as the monster fires have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, an area the size of South Korea.

Other than Warne, Australian cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short have announced that they will donate $A250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).