Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he is delighted to qualify for the FA Cup semi-final after beating Norwich City in a thrilling quarter-final match on Saturday. However, he admitted that it was not a great game from United’s perspective as Norwich took it to the last minutes of the extra time.

“It is cup football for you, the game was not the greatest spectacle, but I felt we kept the ball okay but did not threaten or create chances. We’re delighted to be in the last four and got a good work-out for many of the players. It was nice for Harry Maguire to get the winner,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying on the official website of Manchester United.

The Norwegian manager praised Odion Ighalo who scored United’s opening goal. It was the Nigerian striker’s fourth goal in as many start for the Red Devils and Solskjaer was impressed with his finishing skills.

“He’s got one eye on the ball and probably one eye on is the keeper [Tim Krul] coming to smash him and is the defender coming to smash him, so well done. He was involved with the second goal as well and that was great reactions by Harry. You can expect him maybe being in there heading it, but that’s a proper poacher’s goal,” the United boss said.

Solskjaer also expressed his dissatisfaction over the failure of his players to not be able to score against 10-man Norwich City and said, “He’s got one eye on the ball and probably one eye on is the keeper [Tim Krul] coming to smash him and is the defender coming to smash him, so well done. He was involved with the second goal as well and that was great reactions by Harry. You can expect him maybe being in there heading it, but that’s a proper poacher’s goal.”

Meanwhile, after a lackadaisical first-half performance and wasting a 1-0 lead in the next half, United dominated extra time and Marcus Rashford’s strike was pushed over by Krul, who made an even better save to stop Harry Maguire’s header.

Maguire wasn’t to be denied and in the 118th minute, United’s pressure finally told as the England defender poked home from close range after Ighalo flicked on.

About Maguire, Solskjaer said, “Two different goals, one you don’t expect at Tranmere, you’d expect the header to go in today but it was a fantastic save. Harry’s been magnificent since he’s been to the club, his leadership skills are there to be seen, today he won every header and made every challenge.”

The former United player sounded confident about his team’s semi-final and expressed optimism about playing in the final at Wembley. “We’re at Wembley, one step away from the final, so we’re going to give it a proper go.

“As long as you keep winning, you look forward to the next game, so I think today everyone knows we can play better, but we’re through and everyone will be going back home smiling,” he added.