To make a comeback from an injury is not an easy task for any player and for a fast bowler, in particular, things are never pleasing. Same is the case with Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman whose frequent shoulder injuries has made the way hard for him.

The speedster, who once used to dismantle the batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers, couldn’t find the blockhole now and has been rendered being just one of the commoners after undergoing a shoulder surgery in August 2016, which forced him to make changes to his bowling action.

“In the beginning a lot of players didn’t know about me but they know me now,” Mustafizur was quoted as saying by ICC via The Daily Star.

“I would usually take wickets but it’s tougher now. I think there is something… some issue there. These days it’s going in (block hole deliveries) well again. I am not getting the same confidence and need to be practising well. I think my hand changed slightly since the operation, it’s nothing significant,” he added.

Mustafizur’s struggles also include him getting left out of Bangladesh’s latest list of contracted players. Accepting his lows, the pacer is optimistic that he would improve.

“I have been trying a few things to find out what works for me. The cutter is also there along with getting the ball to come back in. There will be ups and downs in cricket. If you cannot accept that, you will never become a great player. (Being dropped) is good for me since it gives me a chance to improve,” said the Bangladeshi speedster.