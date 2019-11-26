The 2019 Ballon d’Or is just around the corner. On 2 December 2019, the entire world will know who the football fraternity believes to be the best player of the year. There is no doubt that the Argentine legend Lionel Messi and Dutch star Virgil van Dijk are the front runners to win the coveted award. Such has been their dominance in World football this year that one of the nominees of the award, Kylian Mbappe, has admitted himself that does not deserve to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Mbappe has claimed that he does not deserve to win the award ahead of players like Messi and Virgil this year who have been on another level. However, he stated that he has time in his career and might win it in the future.

“This year? You have to be realistic, I do not deserve it. There are players who have done more,” Mbappe said as quoted by Goal.

“With PSG, we did not win all the national titles, in the Champions League, we disappointed.

“Sure, at the individual level, I did win a lot of trophies, but football is not played alone and must accept it. I still have time to win it, I’m in no hurry, it’s not something that haunts me,” he added.

The winner has to be either Lionel Messi or Virgil van Dijk given that they have had a phenomenal year. However, Mbappe is also expected to be awarded a top ten place following his high-scoring season with Paris Saint Germain (PSG).