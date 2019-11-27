British Tennis star Andy Murray, who last competed at Wimbledon in 2017, feels that he is not at his very best and hence wouldn’t put his money on himself to win the event.

Notably, Murray had lost to Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Wimbledon before his hip forced him to stop competing for a while.

“To play there (at Wimbledon), yes (I’m feeling positive), but winning? No,” Murray was quoted as saying by Tennis World.

“I wouldn’t put my money on me to win the event just now, but if I can get there and be pain-free, I can do well,” the Scottish said during the premiere of his documentary about the whole injury process he went through.

On his expectations for the Australian Open that kicks off in the first month of 2020, the world number 87 said, “I was asked what would be successful in Australia and I don’t know how I will perform – I’m not expecting to win the tournament.

“But if I can play a five-set match and get through and have no ill effects on the hip then that is success. Because I know I will be able to compete in the major tournaments without having to worry about it.

“I have played three-set matches and some long ones recently, but the best of five is an extra hour, hour-and-a-half on top of that so I will find out in Australia. If I can get through that tournament and get through some long matches potentially feeling good it would be a big positive.”