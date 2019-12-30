After defeating Sheffield United to get back to the winning ways, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said they are not thinking about winning the Premier League anymore and are instead preparing for the knockout competitions and next season.

Guardiola conceded the fact that it would be “unrealistic” to think about the league title anymore with Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top.

“A team which has the numbers of Liverpool, why should we think about that? It’s just preparing, play good and better to be as close to the top of the league as we can, prepare for the knockout competitions and for the next season,” the City manager was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“Every game helps us to improve for next season. Hopefully, we can do better. The motivation is to improve because when we improve we win games and that is the way to live better. That is the best motivation for all of us. Even in the past,” he added.

Despite admitting that Manchester City have already lost the title race, Guardiola said it will not take away or erase the glory which the club have attained in the last few seasons.

“The fans can say or do whatever they want but they cannot deny that the team in the last three years was incredible in every single competition,” the Spanish manager said.

Defending champions City got back to winning ways after defeating Sheffield United 2-0 at the City of Manchester Stadium on Sunday. Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne were on the scoresheet in the second half for the Guardiola-led side as they remain third in the table with 41 points, 14 shy of Liverpool and 1 less than second-placed Leicester City.