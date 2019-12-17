The Indian Super League (ISL) announced that the match between the NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati amid the huge protests that have erupted across the north-east against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Indian Super League Match 40 in Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, scheduled on Wednesday, 18th December will now be played behind closed doors,” read a statement on the official website of the ISL.

Assam has been at the forefront of the protests that have effectively shut the entire north-eastern states of India.

Guwahati, where a partial curfew has been imposed for an indefinite period of time, has suffered the maximum wrath of the violent demonstrations and the decision to hold the match before empty stands was taken keeping in mind the safety of the individuals involved.

“The decision has been taken by Football Sports Development Limited after due consultation and guidance from the city authorities. The League holds the safety of fans, players and staff of paramount importance, which has led to this decision,” the statement added.

Earlier, the ISL match between the NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, scheduled for December 12, was postponed until further notice.

“Due to the ongoing unrest in Guwahati; Match 37 between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has been postponed until further notice,” the franchise-based league had said in a statement.

Apart from football, cricket matches featuring teams from the north-east were also called off. After suspending the last day’s play of Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Services in Guwahati, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend it.

Day 4 of the game between Tripura and Jharkhand was also called off but play resumed the next day for the match to be finished.