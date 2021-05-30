South Asia’s leading esports company NODWIN Gaming and the global leaders in game development and publishing Riot Games have joined forces to roll out the VALORANT Conquerors Championship as the qualifying tournament for the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers as part of the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour. Teams will compete in multiple sub-regional qualifiers for a prize pool of Rs 25 Lacs (33,000 USD) in the South Asian leg. Registrations will start from 15 June onwards.

VALORANT’s instant success paved the way for multiple grassroots level tournaments in the region, driving the idea for a robust and inclusive tournament in the form of the VALORANT Champions Tour. With South Asia serving as a rapidly growing hub of VALORANT esports, its fans desired a path to the global e-sports circuit. The tournament is aimed at providing the much-needed gateway to international representation for the players and teams in the region. NODWIN Gaming will execute the tournament supported by the expertise of Riot Games.

“This is a great opportunity for the entire VALORANT ecosystem in South Asia to catapult itself to stardom. A representation in the Last Chance Qualifier is much deserved looking at the richness of the community and the amount of buzz it has created in the last year. We and our friends at Riot Games have worked together to build this ladder that connects South Asia to the global roadmap of VALORANT esports, that is the VCT 2021. Looking forward to a great competition.,” said Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming.

“We at Riot Games have been listening to our fanbase in South Asia and the growing demand to include the region in our VCT 2021 roadmap. This is our first step in unlocking esports for the region. We are very impressed with NODWIN Gaming’s portfolio of esports events and their support for VALORANT in the region and we have full confidence in their ability to deliver a world-class VALORANT event for our competitive players here”, said Sukamal Pegu, Publishing Leader, India & South Asia, Riot Games.

The tournament will field 6 qualifiers:

India

Pakistan & Afghanistan

Sri Lanka & Maldives

Bangladesh

Nepal & Bhutan

Wildcard

Each qualifier will have a set number of slots filled through registrations followed by the online qualifying matches. Qualifying teams will go through the playoffs to reach the grand finals and the winner will make their way to the APAC Last Chance Qualifier where they will face qualified teams from Southeast Asia, Korea and Japan. The winner of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier will advance to the VALORANT Champions Tour, the global final where a single team will be crowned the 2021 Champion. Detailed information regarding the registration dates, tournament format, and timelines will be revealed and communicated soon.