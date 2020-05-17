Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has slammed former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi for the latter’s controversial comments against India. In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Afridi can be seen severely criticising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies during his visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Recently, Harbhajan along with Yuvraj Singh had contributed to the Shahid Afridi Foundation to help the ones affected in the coronavirus pandemic. Due to their steps, they were criticised by netizens.

However, now that Afridi has publicly criticised India, he has condemned Afridi’s act and stated that he would not maintain any relationship with the former Pakistan skipper from here on.

“This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable. To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the Coronavirus,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying in India Today.

“This man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits,” he added.

“One person asks me to make an appeal for the sake of humanity, and I did my bit. That was it. I have no relation or tie-up with any Shahid Afridi from here on,” he further said.