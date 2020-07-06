The Pakistan cricket team, which is currently in England to play three Tests and as many T20Is after the conclusion of West Indies series, has no logo on its training kits.

A report carried by cricketpakistan.com confirms that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is struggling to find a sponsor for the side.

Notably, the PCB’s last sponsorship contract, with a beverage company, has already expired and only a solitary company has shown interest during the recent bidding process.

However, the report further said that the company which has shown interest in the bidding process, has valued the deal at only 30 per cent as compared to the previous contract.

The coronavirus pandemic is said to be a big issue for the lack of interest from companies.

Prior to Pakistan’s series, the England-West Indies Test series is set to mark the resumption of the sport after the coronavirus pandemic forced the shut down of almost all cricketing activities around the world.