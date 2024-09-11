No home advantage for Mumbai as Irani Cup shifted to Lucknow

Mumbai, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions, will be deprived of the home advantage as the Irani Trophy match against the Rest of India, which was supposed to be held in Mumbai from October 1 to 5, has been relocated to Lucknow due to extended monsoon in the western city.

According to sources in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) the Irani Cup game will be staged at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This will be the first time the city will host the Irani Cup.

The Statesman understands that the extended monsoon in Mumbai will leave very less time for the ground staff to prepare pitches and outfield for the contest. According to Acuweather, there is rain forecasted in Mumbai till early October, while it shows sunshine in Lucknow for the same time period.

The match is scheduled to begin on the final day of India’s second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, and thus there are no questions of any players from the Test squad featuring in the tournament.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium to win their 42nd title. Last year, Rest of India won the Irani Cup after beating Saurashtra by 175 runs in Rajkot.

The inaugural edition of the Irani Cup was played in March 1960, and is named after Zal R Irani, who served as Treasurer and President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rest of India has won the trophy 26 times, while Mumbai has emerged victorious 14 times.