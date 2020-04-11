In a recent development, the chief executive of the Tokyo Games has stated that he cannot guarantee if the Olympics, that stand postponed by a year in view of the dreaded COVID-19, would be successfully held even in 2021.

It is worth highlighting that the quadrennial event was originally slated to be held between 24 July and 9 August this year. However, the outbreak of the virus forced the organisers to postpone it by a year. The event is now expected to be held between July 23 to August 8, 2021.

However, now the Tokyo Organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto has opined that it is impossible to predict what will be the world situation with regards to the pandemic in July 2021, which is when the Games have been rescheduled to begin.

“I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not,” Muto said as quoted by IANS.

“We’re certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer,” he added.

“We have made the decision to postpone the games by one year. So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the games,” he said.

“We sincerely hope that come next year mankind will manage to overcome the coronavirus crisis,” he added.

“Rather than think about alternatives plans … Mankind should bring together all of its technology and wisdom to work hard so they can develop treatments, medicines and vaccines.”

The virus has already infected over 16,00,000 people worldwide while over a lakh people have lost their lives after contracting the infection.