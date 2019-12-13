Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had imposed a curfew on his players which restricted them from attending the club’s annual Christmas party on Thursday night.

After last year’s event during the same time, City had suffered a shocking home defeat of 3-2 to Crystal palace a couple of days later and succumbed to another embarrassment against Leicester City a few days later.

It was believed that the late-night partying had taken its toll as many players had continued with the party-mood till the early hours of the next day.

The decision to restrict the players from visiting the annual ceremony was taken after club’s 4-1 Champions League victory at Dinamo Zagreb. It was taken to keep the players match-ready for the busy festive period that the Blues of Manchester will be subjected to.

City are scheduled to play seven matches between December 15 and January 4, including important Premier League games against Arsenal and Leicester City.

Earlier it was decided that the players would be allowed to attend the party on the condition of leaving it early, but keeping in mind the trip to Arsenal a couple of days later, the players were asked to stay way completely.

City will play Arsenal on December 15, with Guardiola aiming to reduce the gap of 14 points with table-toppers Liverpool. The Reds were leading the Premier League at the same time during the last year as well but the gap was nowhere near what it is his year.

However, the manager himself was present at the party, held at the Bauer Millett in Manchester city centre, on behalf of the first team.