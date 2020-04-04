To help his countrymen fight the Coronavirus pandemic, Paris Saint-Germain star striker Neymar has donated $1 million in Brazil, as per the report in Brazilian TV network SBT.

The funds were divided between the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and a charity campaign launched by television presenter Luciano Huck, the report stated.

“We never talk about donations or amounts,” Neymar’s management team said in a brief statement.

Huck announced the fundraising drive for the needy last week with the backing of other celebrities, such as Neymar and dual world surfing champion Gabriel Medina.

The campaign calls on Brazilians to donate money – either directly or through charity organizations – to those in need, regardless of the amount.

Neymar is one of the world’s highest-paid footballers, reportedly earning three million euros ($3.2 million) a month at Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil is the South American country most affected by COVID-19 with more than 9,000 infections and over 360 fatalities, according to Worldometer on Saturday morning.

Neymar last played for PSG in their Champions League round of 16 match against Borussia Dortmund. The match was played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes in Paris and a few days after, the UEFA announced that all Champions League matches, including the final have been postponed. Football in France has also come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As the world faces a stiff battle against the novel coronavirus, football stars are not shying away from joining the fight. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, all have done their bit and donated hefty amounts to help people overcome the pandemic.

(With inputs from IANS)