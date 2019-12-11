Antonio Brown, the American football star, was the most searched athlete on Google in 2019. Brazilian football superstar Neymar took the second spot, while American baseball player Bryce Aron Max Harper bagged the third position

Brown has been on the news for his alleged sexual assaults and has been the subject of National Football League investigations for some time now. After being released by Oakland Raiders, he is currently associated with the New England Patriots.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has been the topic of many on-field and off-field controversies in the past few months and it doesn’t come as a surprise that he is one of the most searched athletes on world’s largest search engine.

The season for Neymar had started with an allegation of sexual assault. Also, his open confrontation about wanting to go back to his old club Barcelona caused a huge furore.

Bryce Harper, who represents Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball, emerged as the third most-searched athlete on Google in the last year of this decade.

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) football star Alex Morgan grabbed the fourth spot. She was one of the key members of the US female team that won the FIFA Women’s World Cup earlier this year.

Morgan’s captain and Ballon d’Or 2019 winner, Megan Rapinoe also featured among the top 10 highest searched athletes on Google. Rapinoe found herself in the seventh spot.

Former Spanish goalkeeper and captain of Spain’s World Cup-winning team in 2010 Iker Casillas has been the eighth most searched athlete of the year. After retiring from international football and playing in Real Madrid for 17 years, he now plays for the Portugal club Porto.

10th on the list is Barcelona’s prodigious footballer Ansuy Fati. The 17-year-old has already become the youngest goal-scorer for the Catalan giants and in UEFA Champions League.