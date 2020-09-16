Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski believes that the upcoming season will be the toughest for the German and European champions as they will be under tremendous pressure to defend their Bundesliga, German Super Cup and UEFA Champions League titles.

“Everyone will be desperate to beat Europe’s top team,” the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by IANS before the Bavarians’ 2020/21 Bundesliga curtain-raiser against Schalke on Friday.

“Staying at the top might be much harder than getting to the top. One has to consider all the possible details both on and off the pitch.”

The highest European scorer this season also told about his Bayern Munich’s determination to repeat last season’s success. “We did something big, but to go on successfully means forgetting about the past,” said Poland’s captain.

Having to play every two to three days after only one week of rest “is the biggest challenge all of us have had to face in their career so far”. He further added, “We love that challenge.”

The Bayern striker indicated his club might use different line-ups and tactical approaches to get through the season.

“In the Champions League’s final round, we had many players able to go full tilt all the time for the tournament-like competition. But over an entire season, we have to talk about adjustments and use our heads.”

One piece of good news is that the record German champions have “so many young players and all of them are as hungry as the established ones. You can feel it in every training session,” the 2019/20 Champions League’s top scorer said.

Every Bayern player has to forget his ego and act smartly as everyone will need a break now, he added. “Success is all about the players’ contribution to the team.”

Lewandowski also expects to see Bayern’s new arrival Leroy Sane moving up a gear after joining in from Manchester City.

“I always try to push him to do things he didn’t know he can do. His potential is huge,” the Pole said and spoke about sprint duels he has started in training in order to challenge the 25-year-old German international.

Despite all the challenges ahead, Bayern can do it again, Lewandowski commented.

With IANS inputs