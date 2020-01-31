New Zealand’s Super Over misery continued as India defeated them in the fourth T20I on Friday.

Chasing a target of 14 runs in the Super Over, India got home with ease as Rahul scored 10 off 3 balls and skipper Virat Kohli gave the finishing touch.

Earlier at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee, who was holding the post in the absence of injured Kane Williamson, had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

An excellent fifty from Manish Pandey powered India to 165 for 8 in 20 overs. Pandey scored runs 50 runs off 36 balls. His blitzkrieg included 3 fours. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who scored 39 off 26, was the second-highest run-scorer for India.

Sanju Samson, who was roped in for Rohit Sharma, got an opportunity to open the innings but the right-handed batsman could not capitalise it as he fell to Scott Kuggeleijn in the second over of the innings after scoring just 8 runs. Kohli also did not bother the scoreboard much and became the victim of Hamish Bennett on his individual score of 11.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for India, but Manish Pandey dug in his heels on one end to help India reach a respected total. Shardul Thakur’s 20 off 15 towards the end helped India’s cause.

Ish Sodhi was the wrecker-in-chief with the figures of 3 for 26 in his 4 overs. He claimed the wickets of Rahul, Shreyas Iyer (1) and Shivam Dube (12).

Riding on half-centuries from Colin Munro (64 off 47) and Tim Seifert (57 off 39), New Zealand were well on top of the chase but an anti-climax saw the Kiwis score only 10 runs off the final 12 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the penultimate over giving away just 4 runs. Following him, Shardul Thakur conceded just 6 runs in the final over to force a Super Over.