New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has received the permission from the government to host international matches later this summer, which includes series against Pakistan and West Indies.

“New Zealand Cricket has received government approval to proceed with plans to host international touring sides this summer beginning with the West Indies and Pakistan’s men’s teams in November, December and January,” NZC said in a statement on Friday.

“Details of the upcoming summer’s schedule will be announced early next week,” the statement added.

The Black Caps’ international summer is slated to start with a tour by the West Indies (three T20Is, two Tests), then Pakistan (three T20Is, two Tests). The board is also hoping to host Bangladesh in limited-overs series as well as the Australian women’s team in February.

Meanwhile, Black Caps’ tour of Australia, which consisted of three ODIs and a T20I slated to be played next January, has been postponed.

With no scheduled tours until a trip to play Pakistan next October, it means the Black Caps will go 18 months with no play outside New Zealand, dating back to March when Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of their three-match ODI series against Australia after game one, according to a report in stuff.co.nz.

New Zealand has been one of the few countries in the world which has been successful at containing the spread of novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than nine lakh lives across the world so far.