New Zealand cricketers and support staff members have gone into a 14-day self-isolation period after returning from their aborted Australia tour, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that all 15 players and support staff members who returned from Sydney last weekend have gone into lockdown at home as per the government’s directive.

“They [Black Caps players and touring staff] have all gone into self-isolation,” New Zealand Cricket’s public affairs manager Richard Boock told stuff.co.nz

“We’ve passed on all the details about what self-isolation means and as far as we know they’re all following it strictly,” he added.

New Zealand were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s but the Chappell-Hadlee series was called off after just one ODI, which was held without spectators. The Kane Williamson-led side had lost the match by 71 runs.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was kept under isolation after he reported a sore throat. However, he tested negative for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had advised all returning travellers to self-isolate for two weeks amid the Covid-19 outbreak, even if they arrived in the country before the March 14 cut-off.

Taking a leaf out of BCCI’s book, the NZC also asked its Auckland headquarters employees to work from on a trial basis on Friday.

NZC’s Auckland headquarters will also have a trial self-isolation day on Friday where staff will work from home.

BCCI shut down its headquarter in Mumbai from Tuesday with its employees being advised to work from home.